Dave Prowse Death –Dead-Obituaries : British weightlifter-turned-actor Darth Vader has Died .

By | November 29, 2020
0 Comment

Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85., according to a statement posted online on November 29.  2020 by my Fox8

Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

