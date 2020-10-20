Dave Pursley Death – Dead : Dave Pursley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dave Pursley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

Sad news hearing that Dave Pursley has died. Mr. Pursley was a trainer and longtime employee with the Atlanta Braves. His duties also extended to the Chiefs during the team's first incarnation in Atlanta, as shown here celebrating with the 1968 NASL Champs (2nd row, 2nd from rt) https://t.co/SgQXKSzzHA pic.twitter.com/bqxCmzBe7n — Patrick Sullivan (@atlsoccerpast) October 20, 2020

Tributes

R.I.P., Dave Pursley. He was an institution with the Braves, a big behind-the-scenes piece for most of their '90s run. https://t.co/XFDuNZnrE7 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 20, 2020

He was an old school trainer who preferred to stay out of the spotlight. His players trusted him as did management. He was a kind man. I got to interview Warren Spahn about Dave one time. What a thrill. Dave’s legacy is large. Prayers up for the Pursley family. https://t.co/99HGyW5Hsj — Carroll R. Walton (@CarrollRogers) October 20, 2020

Theron Bell Baseball wrote

Dave Pursley represents the best of the Braves culture. I can picture him now firing out of the dugout in the 80’s on TBS if a Brave got hurt. Skip would always say “he’s the best in the business folks.” Then, Pete, Don, and Ernie would add more accolades. RIP Dave Pursley. Folded hands

FOX 5 Sports wrote

Remembering former Braves trainer Dave Pursley who passed away Sunday night. Pursley was a constant presence, often times sitting close to Bobby Cox, during the glory years. Pursley also endured the tough times back in the 70’s and 80’s. He’ll be missed.