Dave Scherping, Morrison County Deputy, Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Dep. Dave Scherping Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Morrison County Deputy, Dave Scherping, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on August 8th, 2021. He was 43 years old.

Scherping had been serving in the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, where he had earned a reputation as a dedicated and respected member of the law enforcement community. He was known for his commitment to serving and protecting his community, and for his friendly and approachable demeanor.

The news of Scherping’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from his colleagues, friends, and community members. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his job, his kindness, and his infectious smile.

Scherping is survived by his wife and two children. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

