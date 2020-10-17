Dave Toole Death – Dead : Dave Toole Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Dave Toole has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.
” SlungLow on Twitter: “We are all so sad to hear of Dave Toole’s passing. It was such a privilege to make so many adventures with him. He had an extraordinary talent, he was a brilliant actor and the very finest dancer we’ve ever seen… ”
Tributes
Just seen the news about Dave Toole. I'm gutted. Dave was one of the most extraordinarily charismatic performers of a generation. He had the capacity to constantly render me star struck (despite having met him a lot), I could watch him in anything and not be able to move my eyes. pic.twitter.com/FsmfQDGPq7
— Lorna Rees (@thegobbledegook) October 17, 2020
We are all so sad to hear of Dave Toole’s passing. It was such a privilege to make so many adventures with him. He had an extraordinary talent, he was a brilliant actor and the very finest dancer we’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/xqpezMP8hb
— SlungLow (@SlungLow) October 17, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.