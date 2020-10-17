Dave Toole Death – Dead : Dave Toole Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

SlungLow on Twitter: "We are all so sad to hear of Dave Toole's passing. It was such a privilege to make so many adventures with him. He had an extraordinary talent, he was a brilliant actor and the very finest dancer we've ever seen…"

Just seen the news about Dave Toole. I'm gutted. Dave was one of the most extraordinarily charismatic performers of a generation. He had the capacity to constantly render me star struck (despite having met him a lot), I could watch him in anything and not be able to move my eyes. pic.twitter.com/FsmfQDGPq7 — Lorna Rees (@thegobbledegook) October 17, 2020

We are all so sad to hear of Dave Toole’s passing. It was such a privilege to make so many adventures with him. He had an extraordinary talent, he was a brilliant actor and the very finest dancer we’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/xqpezMP8hb — SlungLow (@SlungLow) October 17, 2020