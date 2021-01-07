Dave Wentz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Wentz has Died .

Dave Wentz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dave Wentz has Died .

Dave Wentz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

OSOT America @osotamerica Our hearts are heavy to share the very sad news that our good friend, volunteer, and supporter Dave Wentz passed away on January 4th. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

