Dave Wilcox, Iconic 49ers Linebacker, Passes Away at Age 80

Legendary 49ers LB Dave Wilcox Dies at 80

The San Francisco 49ers lost a legend on Monday, April 12th, as former linebacker Dave Wilcox passed away at the age of 80. Wilcox played for the 49ers from 1964 to 1974 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

A Stellar Career

Wilcox played his college ball at Oregon and was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 1964 NFL Draft. He quickly became a star on the field, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and being named First-Team All-Pro five times. Wilcox was known for his exceptional speed and agility, making him one of the best linebackers of his era.

Wilcox was a key member of the 49ers during their successful run in the 1970s, helping the team win three consecutive NFC West titles from 1970 to 1972. He was also a part of the team’s first-ever playoff victory in 1970, a 17-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

A Legacy That Lives On

While Wilcox’s playing days may be over, his legacy will continue to live on. He was a pioneer in the game of football, known for his athleticism and ability to make big plays. Wilcox was also a role model off the field, known for his kindness and generosity. He was involved in numerous charitable organizations throughout his life, including the Special Olympics and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Wilcox will be remembered as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history and as a true icon of the game. His impact on the 49ers and the NFL as a whole cannot be overstated, and his memory will be cherished by fans for generations to come.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of Wilcox’s passing, tributes began pouring in from around the NFL. 49ers CEO Jed York released a statement saying, “Dave Wilcox was a true legend of our game, and his impact on the San Francisco 49ers will never be forgotten. He was a fierce competitor and a true gentleman, and he will be greatly missed.”

Former 49ers linebacker Keena Turner also paid tribute to Wilcox, saying, “Dave was a mentor to me and so many other players. He was a true leader on and off the field, and his legacy will live on through all of us.”

Wilcox’s impact on the game of football and the San Francisco 49ers will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a true legend of the sport and a role model for generations of players to come.

