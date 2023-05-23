Davenport shooting. today : Person Fatally Shot on Judson Street in Davenport on Sunday Identified

Shooting in Davenport’s 1300 block of Judson Street results in man’s death on Sunday. today 2023.

Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Sunday as Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport. Clanton died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident. The shooting happened when police responded to a report of shots fired on Judson Street. The incident remains under investigation.

News Source : https://www.kwqc.com

