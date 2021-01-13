David Barclay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sir David Barclay, the co-owner of The Daily Telegraph newspaper has Died .

Sir David Barclay, the co-owner of The Daily Telegraph newspaper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sir David Barclay, the co-owner of The Daily Telegraph newspaper, has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86 https://t.co/gSi3hVMS04 — Financial News (@FinancialNews) January 13, 2021

Financial News @FinancialNews Sir David Barclay, the co-owner of The Daily Telegraph newspaper, has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86