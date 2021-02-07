David Bouchard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :David Bouchard of Fertile, SK has Died.

David Bouchard of Fertile, SK has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

David Bouchard of Fertile, SK has passed away. He was on the SERF board of directors for nine years and just stepped down recently. Our thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/hMaOGHk1N1

