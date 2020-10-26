David Braley Death – Dead : David Braley Obituary : Passionate champion of CFL football Passed Away.

David Braley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of David Braley, a passionate champion of CFL football and the dedicated owner of the B.C. Lions. His loss will be felt across the league. Our thoughts are with his friends and family, as well as the entire Lions organization and its fans. https://t.co/UunBWaGEYg — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) October 26, 2020

Tributes

The BC Lions Football Club is very saddened to announce that our owner and champion David Braley passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Burlington, Ontario. Read More: https://t.co/NgWKJuovuI pic.twitter.com/Q0c71b8C6f — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 26, 2020

The McMaster community is saddened to learn of the passing of David Braley, a philanthropist, businessman, sports franchise owner, art lover and champion of all things #HamOnt. He was a generous, visionary supporter of McMaster, and he will be missed. | https://t.co/IiggbB4gSC — McMaster University (@McMasterU) October 26, 2020

Ticats owner Bob Young: ‘CFL and Hamilton communities have lost a great leader and champion’: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former owner and iconic Hamiltonian, David Braley. He was 79.… https://t.co/43z5jPMS8Y via @3DownNation pic.twitter.com/CI3lBiTf1J — CFL Headlines (@CFL_Headlines) October 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the family of David Braley. Hamilton has lost an ambassador and champion, and we are forever grateful for the legacy he has left us. https://t.co/rQGgsdSFl6 — McMaster Anesthesia (@MacAnesthesia) October 26, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of fmr. Senator David Braley at 79 – entrepreneur, philanthropist and pillar of the #HamOnt community. His leadership as a @CFL owner and support of local institutions incl. @McMasterU & @MohawkCollege will be remembered. https://t.co/UUTSudlcfV — Filomena Tassi (@FilomenaTassi) October 26, 2020

When the Lions used to travel to Hamilton, David Braley would have the team over to his house for dinner.@brentjohnson97 tells @DonnieandTheMoj how special those dinners always were to the players. pic.twitter.com/QcLVBRosLQ — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) October 26, 2020

Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of David Braley, and to all the members of the Lions. David was the owner of the @BCLions and a champion of the @CFL. A very sad day for the world of Canadian football. 😢 https://t.co/HGSKkyAQaz — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 26, 2020