David Brewster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Solicitor David Brewster has Died.
Solicitor David Brewster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
William Houston 19h · I’ve just been told that my good Friend, Solicitor David Brewster has passed away. A tremendous advocate for his clients and a friend for many years. Deepest sympathy to the family circle. 347347 150 Comments 28 Shares Like Share
Source: (20+) Limavady – Past & Present | Facebook
Tributes
