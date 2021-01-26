David Bright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has Died .

Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

