David Bright Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has Died .
Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has died in Gaborone aged 64. Read more: https://t.co/RIDsveIXl7 pic.twitter.com/nrOlFcwS6a
— COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) January 26, 2021
COSAFA @COSAFAMEDIA Former Botswana national team coach and footballing icon Major David Bright has died in Gaborone aged 64. Read more: https://bit.ly/36c8oFJ
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.