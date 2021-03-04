David Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Thomas Brown (Sledge), has Died .

RT @mourninglosses: We mourn the loss of David Thomas Brown (Sledge), who passed away from COVID-19 on April 24, 2020, while incarcerated in New Jersey. Chaya Crowder, David’s teacher through the Prison Teaching Initiative in New Jersey, called him a “particularly remarkable and kind student.”Read More

