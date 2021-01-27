David Darling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :David Darling has Died .

David Darling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very sad to read on the @ECMRecords site that cellist David Darling has died, aged 79. His music has had such a profound effect on me. His solo multitracked album "Cello" from 1992 (on both acoustic and electric cello) is one that I have listened to over and over so many times pic.twitter.com/7WRKcWWHM6 — Jon Opstad (@JonOpstad) January 27, 2021

