David Dinkins Death –Dead-Obituaries : David Dinkins has Died at 93.
David Dinkins, New York City’s first and only Black mayor, has died at 93.
Two senior NYPD officials confirmed to NBC New York that Dinkins’ health aide found him unresponsive in his Lenox Hill apartment Monday night, having apparently died of natural causes. The former mayor died a little more than a month after his wife, Joyce Dinkins, passed away., according to a statement posted online on November 24. 2020 NBC News
He was honored by the New York Stock Exchange .
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
