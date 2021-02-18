David Dowling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Body found of David Dowling, who had been missing from Drogheda .

By | February 18, 2021
David Dowling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Body found of David Dowling, who had been missing from Drogheda .

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.

David Dowling, who had been missing from Drogheda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

DroghedaRiverRescue @Drogheda_Rescue NEWS: Gardaí have stood down the search for David Dowling, who had been missing from Drogheda, following the discovery of a body yesterday. We offer our sincerest condolences to David’s Family and Friends during this sad time. May David rest in peace..

Drogheda Leader

Search for missing man stood down after body found
The gardai have stated that following the discovery of a body yesterday, Wednesday, 17th February, the search for missing person David Dowling from Drogheda has been stood down.
Mr Dowling, who was 47, had been missing from his home on the North Road in Drogheda since Monday 8th February 2021. The gardai have thanked the public for their assistance with the search. RIP.

