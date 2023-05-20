David Everett : Wilkinsburg shooting suspect facing attempted homicide charges

Wilkinsburg Man Charged with Attempted Homicide in Gas Station Shooting

A man from Wilkinsburg is facing two counts of attempted homicide after a shooting outside a gas station in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to the Marathon gas station on Penn Avenue after reports of an argument between a man and a woman, but upon arriving, they found a different altercation involving two men and a woman in the parking lot. The shooter was seen firing multiple shots at the other man and woman before fleeing to a nearby street, where he was found and arrested by police. The victims did not know the shooter, and they reported that he had approached them yelling. Although no one was shot, one woman was taken to hospital for evaluation of a rapid heart rate. The incident has left residents feeling unsafe, with one saying she is afraid to walk past the gas station.

