David Fearis Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our very own David Fearis,CGCS (HAGCSA and GCSAA past president) and HAG…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our very own David Fearis,CGCS (HAGCSA and GCSAA past president) and HAGCSA Scholarship name sake. Dave was a vital part of our association and the golf industry. Our sincere condolences to his family.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.