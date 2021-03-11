David Fearis Death – Obituary : RT @HAGCSA: It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our very own David Fearis,CGCS (HAGCSA and GCSAA past presid…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @HAGCSA: It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our very own David Fearis,CGCS (HAGCSA and GCSAA past president) and HAGCSA Scholarship name sake. Dave was a vital part of our association and the golf industry. Our sincere condolences to his family.Read More

