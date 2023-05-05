David G Millen Death : Honoring David G Millen: A Life of Significance

Honoring the Life and Legacy of David G Millen

Remembering David G Millen: A Legacy of Love, Kindness, and Generosity

David G Millen, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on April 12, 2021, at the age of 82. He was a man who lived a full, rich life and left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity.

Early Life and Education

David was born on December 20, 1938, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the eldest of three children born to his parents, John and Grace Millen. He spent his childhood in Worcester, where he attended Worcester Academy, a private boarding school. After graduating from high school, David went on to attend Harvard University, where he earned a degree in economics.

Career

After college, David began his career as an investment banker, working for several prestigious firms in New York City. He quickly established himself as a knowledgeable and dedicated professional, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and clients alike.

Personal Life

In 1964, David married the love of his life, Carol, and the two of them went on to have three children – Susan, Peter, and Michael. David was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family first and doing everything he could to ensure their happiness and well-being.

Generosity and Philanthropy

Throughout his life, David was known for his kind and generous spirit. He was always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need, whether it was a friend, family member, or stranger. He volunteered his time and resources to a variety of charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and the United Way.

Travel and Adventure

David was also an avid traveler and adventurer. He and Carol traveled the world together, visiting exotic locations like Egypt, Thailand, and Australia. They also enjoyed hiking and camping, often taking their children and grandchildren on outdoor adventures.

Legacy

David’s passing has left a void in the lives of all who knew him. But his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He will be remembered as a man who lived a life well-lived, filled with love, kindness, and generosity. His legacy will continue to inspire others to live their lives with purpose and passion, just as he did. Rest in peace, David G Millen. You will be deeply missed.