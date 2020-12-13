David Galanter Death -Dead – Obituary : David Galanter has Died .
David Galanter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
It is with great sadness that I must announce the passing of my husband, David Galanter. He is now at rest. thank you to everyone who has supported us on his cancer journey and throughout his life.
— Dave Galanter (@DaveGalanter) December 13, 2020
