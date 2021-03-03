David Hardie Sr & David Hardie Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Hardie Sr & David Hardie Jr has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

🙏 rest easy David Sr and David Jr prayers from my family to yours and all those close to him that are hurting! – Coach Lary https://twitter.com/jaxathacademy/status/1367110979688017921

The entire staff here at JAA would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Clay High family for the sudden loss of one of there own along with his father. We are here for you in any way we can be. Rest peacefully David Hardie Sr & David Hardie Jr 🙏🏼💙🤍

– Coach Rahn pic.twitter.com/GPGu8OBog6 — Jacksonville Athletic Academy (@JaxAthAcademy) March 3, 2021



