David Hardy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Hardy has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

David Hardy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Sandy Vaughn Harbison is with Dean Harbison. 22h · Please pray for my friends/blue line family the Hardy Family. We loss a GREAT MAN, HUSBAND TO KELLY, FATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, GRANDFATHER, FRIEND AND BLUE LINE BROTHER TODAY. YOU will be miss David Hardy but you are no longer in pain. This is my most cherish memory, you helped a girl out, on a one of big days, lol treated me so special, I will not ever forget. Our years of friendship will live in my heart FOREVER. until we meet again. RIP

Source: Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Kristi Juarez

I’m so sorry for your loss…sending lots of hugs and prayers

Dollie Petry-Foreman

Oh Sandy, I am so very sorry for your loss sweetie. How broken your heart must be at this point loosing two very special men in such a short period of time. I’m sending you a big hug, much love and many prayers to help you get through this difficult time. Love you girl

