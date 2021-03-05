David Hardy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Hardy has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021
David Hardy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
Sandy Vaughn Harbison is with Dean Harbison. 22h · Please pray for my friends/blue line family the Hardy Family. We loss a GREAT MAN, HUSBAND TO KELLY, FATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, GRANDFATHER, FRIEND AND BLUE LINE BROTHER TODAY. YOU will be miss David Hardy but you are no longer in pain. This is my most cherish memory, you helped a girl out, on a one of big days, lol treated me so special, I will not ever forget. Our years of friendship will live in my heart FOREVER. until we meet again. RIP
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Kristi Juarez
I’m so sorry for your loss…sending lots of hugs and prayers
Dollie Petry-Foreman
Oh Sandy, I am so very sorry for your loss sweetie. How broken your heart must be at this point loosing two very special men in such a short period of time. I’m sending you a big hug, much love and many prayers to help you get through this difficult time. Love you girl
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.