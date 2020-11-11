David Henderson and Edie Yates Death –Dead-Obituaries : Couple Killed in their 127 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland FL.

Former City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband, David Henderson, were the victims of an apparent double homicide in their home at 127 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland Police confirmed this morning.

Investigators found their bodies after responding to a request for a wellness check made just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lakeland Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett, according to a statement posted online on November 11. 2020 by lkldnow.com

Shocking news in Lake Morton: Former commissioner Edie Yates and her husband, David Henderson, were found dead in their home. Police have launched a homicide investigation. https://t.co/H0y5NdosaP — Staci DaSilva (@WFLAStaci) November 11, 2020