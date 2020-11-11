David Henderson and Edie Yates Death -Dead-Obituaries : Couple Killed in their 127 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland FL.

Lakeland is mourning the loss of former Commissioner Edie Yates and her husband, David Henderson, who were killed in their home last night. Lakeland police are looking for suspects right now.

Former City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband, David Henderson, were the victims of an apparent double homicide in their home at 127 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland Police confirmed this morning.

Investigators found their bodies after responding to a request for a wellness check made just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lakeland Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett, according to a statement posted online on November 11.  2020 by lkldnow.com

 

