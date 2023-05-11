David Hirsch Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring David Hirsch: A Life of Significance

David Hirsch: A Life Remembered with Dignity

Remembering David Hirsch: A Life Committed to Social Justice and Community

The community mourns the loss of David Hirsch, who passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 78. He was a beloved member of the community, known for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to making the world a better place.

A Life of Service

David was born on August 12, 1942, in New York City. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He practiced law for over 50 years, specializing in representation of labor unions and their members.

David was a passionate advocate for social justice and civil rights. He was involved in numerous organizations that worked towards these causes, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Anti-Defamation League, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He also served on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Jewish Conference and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

A Generous Spirit

David was known for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. He was a frequent volunteer at the Goodman Community Center in Madison, Wisconsin, where he helped with the center’s food pantry and senior meal program. He also served as a mentor for young people through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

A Family Man

David was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, three children, and six grandchildren. He was a role model to his family and instilled in them the values of kindness, compassion, and justice.

A Legacy of Impact

David’s impact on the community will be felt for years to come. He was a true leader, always willing to stand up for what he believed in and to help those in need. He will be remembered for his warmth, his sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to social justice.

In honor of David’s life and legacy, his family has established the David Hirsch Social Justice Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Madison. The fund will support organizations and causes that were important to David, including civil rights, social justice, and education.

In Conclusion

David Hirsch was a true inspiration to all who knew him. He lived his life with purpose and passion, always striving to make the world a better place. His legacy will continue through the lives of those he touched and the causes he supported. Rest in peace, David Hirsch. You will be missed, but never forgotten.