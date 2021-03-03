David Holmes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Holmes has Died .

It is with great sadness, that we must announce that our CEO, David Holmes, recently passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed, especially by the team here at EDT.



