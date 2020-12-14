David Ilsley Death -Dead – Obituary :David Ilsley has Died .

David Ilsley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Today we received the sad news that one of our former team members passed away.

David Ilsley was popular among the Burnham on Sea community and probably one of the most popular Coastguards in the UK.

Stand down Burnham 09 your duty is done.

