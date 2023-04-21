David Irwin Death – Obituary News – Obituary News New Jersey : David Irwin: Honoring His Life and Legacy in Memoriam

David Irwin’s Life and Legacy: A Tribute

Remembering David Irwin: Beloved Figure in Engineering and Technology

David Irwin, a widely known figure in the world of engineering and technology, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

A Celebrated Career

Irwin was born on September 12, 1940, in Storm Lake, Iowa. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University in 1962, and his master’s and doctorate degrees in the same field from the University of Illinois. He spent over two decades as a professor at the University of Illinois before joining the faculty at North Carolina State University in 1984. He served as the department head of electrical and computer engineering from 1985 to 1995 and established the Advanced Electric Machines and Power Electronics Consortium to advance the field.

An Influential Author and Mentor

Irwin’s work has been cited thousands of times in academic and industry publications, and he co-authored numerous widely-used textbooks. However, he was also known for his kindness and generosity, and his guidance and support as a mentor were instrumental in shaping the careers of many successful engineers and researchers.

A Lasting Legacy

Irwin’s contributions to electrical engineering have shaped the modern technological landscape, and his dedication to teaching and mentorship has created a ripple effect that will be felt for many years to come. To honor his life and legacy, the David Irwin Memorial Endowment has been established at North Carolina State University to provide funding for student scholarships and faculty awards in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Conclusion

David Irwin was a remarkable individual whose impact on the world of electrical engineering and on the lives of those he touched will be felt for many years to come. His legacy of mentorship, dedication, and innovation will continue to inspire and guide the next generation of engineers and technologists, and his memory will be forever cherished by those who knew him.