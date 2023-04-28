David Jacobs Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : David Jacobs, a Notable UFO Investigator, Dies at Age 79

David Jacobs, a Notable UFO Investigator, Dies at 79

Renowned UFO Researcher David Jacobs Passes Away

David Jacobs, a prominent figure in the field of ufology, passed away on March 20, 2021, at the age of 79. He was known for his studies of alien abductions and his controversial theories about a secret alien agenda.

Early Life and Career

Jacobs was born in Utica, New York, in 1942, and earned a PhD in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught at Temple University in Philadelphia for 36 years, specializing in American history and culture.

Work in Ufology

Jacobs began investigating the UFO phenomenon in the 1970s and published his landmark book, “The Threat: Revealing the Secret Alien Agenda,” in 1992. In the book, he argued that aliens were actively working to infiltrate human society and breed with humans to create a hybrid race. Many in the UFO community criticized his work as unfounded and sensationalistic, but Jacobs remained a tireless advocate for his ideas.

Research on Alien Abductions

Jacobs conducted extensive research on alien abductions, interviewing hundreds of people who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. He believed that these abductions were part of the aliens’ plan to create a hybrid race and that the abductees were being used as breeding stock.

Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding his work, Jacobs remained a respected figure in the UFO community. His passing has been mourned by many, and the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) called him “a pioneer in the field of abduction research.” Regardless of one’s opinion of his theories, there can be no denying that he was a passionate and dedicated researcher who made a significant contribution to the study of UFOs and alien abductions.