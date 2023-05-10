David James Elliott : The Life and Career of David James Elliott: From Canada to Hollywood

David James Elliott: A Talented Canadian Actor and Director

David James Elliott is a Canadian actor and director who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He was born on September 21, 1960, in Milton, Ontario, Canada, as David William Smith. Elliott’s parents were Arnold Smith and Pat Farrow, who were both involved in the entertainment industry. His father was an actor, and his mother was a model.

Early Career in Canada

Elliott began his acting career in Canada in the early 1980s. He appeared in several television series, including “Street Legal,” “Night Heat,” and “The Hitchhiker.” He also had small roles in films such as “The Climb” and “Police Academy 3: Back in Training.”

Move to Los Angeles

In 1995, Elliott moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. He landed a role in the television movie “Degree of Guilt,” which starred Daphne Zuniga and David Soul. He also appeared in the film “Clockwatchers” alongside Toni Collette and Parker Posey.

Success on JAG

In 1996, Elliott landed the role of Harmon Rabb Jr. on the television series “JAG.” The show followed the life of the officers and lawyers of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, which is the legal arm of the United States Navy. The show was a huge success, running for 10 seasons and 227 episodes. Elliott’s portrayal of Harmon Rabb Jr. became one of the most iconic characters in television history.

Post-JAG Career

After “JAG” ended in 2005, Elliott continued to act in both television and film. He appeared in the films “The Stranger I Married” and “The Rainbow Tribe.” He also had recurring roles on the television series “Close to Home” and “CSI: NY.”

In 2009, Elliott returned to television as the lead in the CBS series “The Bridge.” The show followed the life of Frank Leo, a police union leader who fights against corruption in the police department. The show was short-lived, running for only one season.

Throughout the 2010s, Elliott continued to act in both television and film. He appeared in the films “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2,” as well as the television series “Scorpion” and “Secrets and Lies.”

Directing Career

In addition to his acting career, Elliott has also directed several episodes of television. He directed episodes of “JAG,” “Close to Home,” and “The Guard.” He also directed the film “The Rainbow Tribe.”

Awards and Personal Life

Elliott has been nominated for several awards throughout his career. He was nominated for a Gemini Award for his role in “Street Legal.” He was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award for his role in “JAG.”

Elliott has been married to his wife, Nanci Chambers, since 1992. They have two children together, a daughter named Stephanie and a son named Wyatt. Chambers is also an actress and has appeared in several episodes of “JAG.”

In his free time, Elliott enjoys playing golf and is an avid supporter of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He also supports several other charities, including the Canadian Cancer Society and the United Service Organizations.

Conclusion

David James Elliott is a talented Canadian actor and director who has had a successful career in both Canada and Hollywood. He is best known for his role as Harmon Rabb Jr. in the television series “JAG.” Elliott has continued to act in both television and film throughout the years and has also directed several episodes of television. He is married to his wife, Nanci Chambers, and supports several charities. Elliott’s talent and dedication have made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.