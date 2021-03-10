David Jenkins Death – Obituary : IWA is saddened to hear of the passing of David Jenkins. David was a leading light in wastewater engineering, bridging the gap b…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

IWA is saddened to hear of the passing of David Jenkins. David was a leading light in wastewater engineering, bridging the gap between biology and engineering. He made an invaluable contribution to IWA as a Distinguished Fellow. Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends. https://twitter.com/MarkvLoosdrecht/status/1369373427363119106

