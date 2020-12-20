David King Death -Dead – Obituary : David King has Died .

December 20, 2020
0 Comment

David King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Chris King @ChrisKingFL With a heavy heart, the King family is saddened to share that yesterday afternoon, my father David King went to be with his creator after a short battle with cancer. Our loss is heaven’s gain. Thank you dad, for being extraordinary.

