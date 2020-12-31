David Kinkaid Death -Obituary – Dead : David Kinkaid has Died .

David Kinkaid has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

Stacee Karstetter Fix is with Kelli Kinkaid and 3 others . 6 hrs · We lost a big part of our heart tonight! David Kinkaid you will be missed! My memories of David go back to when I was a little girl and praying that David was not the official when we wrestled against Ponca to growing up and looking forward to seeing David as much as we could! This Fall we got a huge gift of extra time with David when Dian’s football team decided to play in the Ponca league. Several times a week we got to see David and I got to see him take care of the next generation in Ponca! He was special! He always made us feel important because he would talk to you and ask you questions that made you think! There is nothing more important to David than his family and he worked so hard to make sure everyone was taken care of always! For years he called me Dacee because I didn’t have a “D” name and so we had a perfect name for our Dacee Rae when she was born! Thank you David for everything you did for us and for all the years you gave to wrestling! We are lifting up your amazing family asking God to give them peace and abundant memories! BIG hugs friend we love you and miss you already!