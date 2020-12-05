David Landers Death –Dead-Obituaries : LAVERNE & Shirley star David Lander has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Susan Frear wrote

His book. Fall Down Laughing, was the first one I read after my diagnosis. He reassured me that I could live with my disability.

Sharon Dodge wrote

We had the greatest time with him at NLC one year. I remember being in the elevator with him and we got to our floor and he laughed and said he was having so much fun talking to the CAPT that he totally missed his floor. He invited us to ride back down again and then back up to our floor, lol. Who could say no?!

Susan Ruglovsky Flynn wrote

When I was newly diagnosed in 2002, I went to a seminar at which David spoke. Attendees received a copy of his audio book “Fall Down Laughing”. That phrase has been my mantra ever since. He has been my inspiration. It is a sad day, indeed.

David Bartscher wrote

The funniest part of that show was simply him entering the room with his

‘Hello’ or followed by what sounded like LaBern, which in my opinion is much funnier than saying Laverne..