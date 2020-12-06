David Lawler Death -Dead : Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

David Lawler Death -Dead : Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler has Died .

Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

” CCS Athletic Booster on Twitter: “Our Booster Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler passed away today. Please pray for our Covenant family. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.