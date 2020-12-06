David Lawler Death -Dead : Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler has Died .

Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

” CCS Athletic Booster on Twitter: “Our Booster Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler passed away today. Please pray for our Covenant family. ”

Our Booster Club President and CCS baseball coach David Lawler passed away today. Please pray for our Covenant family. pic.twitter.com/ERyLOXwVb0 — CCS Athletic Booster (@Boosters_CCS) December 6, 2020

Tributes

———————— –