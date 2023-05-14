David Leach Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering a Legend: David Leach Passes Away at 81

A Legend’s Legacy: David Leach’s Passing at the Age of 81

Remembering David Leach: A Legend in the World of Ceramics

Introduction

The ceramics community lost a true legend on June 12th, 2019. David Leach, son of renowned potter Bernard Leach, passed away at the age of 81. David was a master craftsman, teacher, and mentor to many in the ceramics community.

Early Life and Education

David was born in Tokyo in 1931 and was exposed to the world of pottery from a very young age. His father, Bernard, was a highly respected potter who had set up a studio in St. Ives, Cornwall, England. David spent much of his childhood there, watching his father at work and learning the intricacies of the craft.

After completing his education, David went on to study ceramics at the Central School of Arts and Crafts in London. It was here that he honed his skills and developed his own unique style. He became known for his use of simple, elegant forms and his mastery of glazes, which he often mixed himself.

Career and Legacy

In the 1950s, David moved to Devon, where he set up his own studio and began producing his own work. He quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented potters of his generation, and his pieces were exhibited in galleries and museums around the world.

However, David was not content to simply create beautiful objects. He was also a passionate teacher who was dedicated to passing on his knowledge and skills to the next generation of ceramists. He taught at many different institutions throughout his career, including the Royal College of Art in London and the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine.

David was also a mentor to many young potters, offering advice and guidance to those who sought out his expertise. He was known for his generosity and his willingness to help others, and his influence can be seen in the work of countless artists who followed in his footsteps.

David’s legacy is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and hard work. He devoted his life to the craft of ceramics, and his work will continue to inspire and amaze for generations to come. His passing is a great loss to the ceramics community, but his spirit and his contributions will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

David Leach was a true legend in the world of ceramics. He was a master craftsman, teacher, and mentor who inspired countless artists throughout his career. His legacy will continue to inspire and amaze for generations to come. The ceramics community has lost a great talent, but David’s spirit and his contributions will never be forgotten.

