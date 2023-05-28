“David Leitch earnings”: Celebrity Net Worth of David Leitch

David Leitch’s Net Worth: A Look at the Career and Wealth of the Filmmaker, Actor, and Stunt Performer

David Leitch is a multi-talented professional who has made a name for himself in the film industry as a director, actor, and stunt performer. With a net worth of $12 million, he is known for directing some of the most successful action films of recent times, including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train. In this article, we will take a closer look at his career and wealth.

Early Life

David Leitch was born on November 16, 1975, in Kohler, Wisconsin. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the mid-to-late 1990s as a stunt performer. His first credits included popular television series such as Sherman Oaks, 7th Heaven, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Stunt Performing

Leitch’s career as a stunt performer took off when he worked with Brad Pitt in Fight Club (1999) as his stunt double. He then went on to perform stunt work in many other films, including The Mexican, Ocean’s Eleven, and Spy Game, all released in 2001. Leitch’s other stunt credits include Speed Racer, Bangkok Dangerous, The Hangover, In Time, and Jupiter Ascending.

Directing Career

Leitch’s career as a director began in 2014 when he directed the action thriller John Wick, although only his co-director Chad Stahelski received credit. He earned his first credit as a director with the 2017 action thriller Atomic Blonde, based on the graphic novel The Coldest City and starring Charlize Theron. He then directed the Marvel Comics superhero sequel Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds. After that, Leitch directed Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

In 2022, Leitch directed the action comedy Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt as an operative battling killers on the eponymous high-speed transit vehicle. The cast also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Logan Lerman, among others. Leitch next directed the action thriller The Fall Guy, an adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name. Released in 2024, the film stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman and Emily Blunt as the prosthetic makeup artist with whom he’s romantically involved.

Acting Career

As an actor, Leitch had his first significant role on the television series Martial Law, playing the recurring character David Hasbro on the show’s first season. Following that, he had guest roles on Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue and Walker, Texas Ranger. Leitch had his first starring role in a film in 2005 when he played Frank Sledge, a chippendale dancer turned martial arts action star, in the mockumentary Confessions of an Action Star. Leitch also wrote the film.

Producing

With Chad Stahelski, Leitch opened the action design production company 87Eleven in 1997. The company has produced the John Wick sequels, among other films. Later, with his wife Kelly McCormick, Leitch founded the production company 87North Productions. Based in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on the production of action films. Its credits include Nobody, Kate, and Violet Night, as well as films directed by Leitch such as Bullet Train and The Fall Guy.

Personal Life and Real Estate

David is married to fellow producer Kelly McCormick. Together they produced a number of Leitch-direct films. In December 2021, David and Kelly paid $4 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Conclusion

David Leitch is a talented filmmaker, actor, and stunt performer with a net worth of $12 million. He has directed some of the most successful action films of recent times, including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train. With his production companies, 87Eleven and 87North Productions, he has also produced several critically acclaimed films. Leitch’s career has been characterized by his ability to combine his skills as a stunt performer and director, making him one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood.

David Leitch salary David Leitch movies David Leitch career David Leitch director David Leitch earnings

News Source : Celebrity Net Worth

Source Link :David Leitch Net Worth | Celebrity Net Worth/