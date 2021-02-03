David Magill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Magill has Died .

David Magill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Jimmy’s Family is heartbroken & devastated to learn that one of our own has passed away. David Magill was a free spirit, kind soul, and incredibly hard worker. His positive attitude will never be replaced. May his memory be eternal. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OMXwp9OzSE — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 2, 2021

