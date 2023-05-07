david mcclendon Dead – Death – Obituary : Celebrating the Legacy of David McClendon: A Life of Significance

Honoring David McClendon: Celebrating a Life of Purpose and Accomplishment

David McClendon: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

David McClendon was born on October 14th, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee. He grew up in a close-knit family and was the youngest of four siblings. From a young age, David had a passion for helping others, and he always went out of his way to lend a hand to those in need. This love for helping others led him to pursue a career in social work. He graduated from Tennessee State University in 1972 with a degree in social work, and he went on to work for the state of Tennessee in various social work roles.

Professional Achievements

David’s dedication and hard work earned him numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the Tennessee Social Worker of the Year Award in 1997. But David’s impact was not limited to his professional life. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he always put his family first. David married his high school sweetheart, Mary, in 1971, and they were happily married for over 49 years. Together, they had two children, William and Sarah, and four grandchildren.

Community Involvement

David was also an active member of his community. He volunteered his time and resources to numerous organizations, including the Nashville Rescue Mission, the United Way, and the American Red Cross. David’s dedication to his community earned him the Nashville Volunteer of the Year Award in 2005.

Legacy

David’s life was tragically cut short on July 10th, 2020, when he passed away at the age of 69. His death was a shock to everyone who knew him, and his absence has been deeply felt by his family, friends, and colleagues. But while David may be gone, his legacy lives on. He touched the lives of countless people throughout his life, and his kindness and compassion will continue to inspire others for years to come. David’s family, friends, and colleagues will always remember him as a man who lived his life with purpose and passion and who made a lasting impact on the world around him.

Conclusion

David McClendon was a remarkable man who lived a life well-lived. He was a shining example of kindness, compassion, and dedication, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. While we mourn his passing, we can take comfort in the fact that he lived a life that was truly worth remembering. David will be missed, but he will never be forgotten.