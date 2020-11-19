David Miller Death -Dead : GSPIA professor, David Miller has Died.

GSPIA professor, David Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

It is with great sadness we share that former #GSPIA professor, David Miller, passed away Tuesday. He had a long & impactful career at the School & as the founding advisor of @connectpgh. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and to you. https://t.co/QwIDfdbnp0 pic.twitter.com/820O4DSBeI — GSPIA (@GSPIA) November 19, 2020

Tributes

This is an immense loss. David Miller was an incredible professor and mentor at @GSPIA, and I’m so thankful I had the opportunity to learn under him. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/OVBu49j0eN — Mary Spencer Parente (@marybparente) November 19, 2020