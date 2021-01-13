David Mohler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :David Mohler has Died.

David Mohler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

St. Patrick Catholic High School 3h · We pray for the repose of the soul of David Mohler. Not only was David and The Tatonut Donut Shop a huge part of the Ocean Springs community, but he was also the parent of 2016 St. Patrick graduate, Katelyn Mohler. May the Lord shine his perpetual light upon David and his family! 124124 6 Comments 6 Shares Like Comment Share

🍩Beloved owner of ‘Tatonut’, David Mohler, passes away

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — If you have ever had the pleasure of biting into a Tatonut, then you know why their tagline is “The Only Real Donut”. And if you had ever met David Mohler, you knew his passion was producing that delicious product so loved by many in Coastal Mississippi.

One look through a white-framed window into the kitchen behind the donut showcase at The Tatonut Donut Shop and you would most likely see a gentleman working tirelessly to handmake dozens of world-famous Tatonuts.

That second generation businessman — David Martin “Camp” Mohler.

The iconic shop in downtown Ocean Springs was slated to reopen Monday, Jan. 11, after the entire staff had a two-week holiday vacation. But a single post on the shop’s Facebook fanpage Sunday, Jan. 10 left the community concerned for this well-known small business and the Mohler family.

Tatonut had announced it would be “closed indefinitely due to a medical emergency”, the post said.

By Tuesday, Jan. 12 that post had garnered more than 500 shares with over 750 comments including prayers and memories of the positive impact both Tatonut and the Mohlers have made.

Sadly, the Mohler family had tragically lost their beloved David that same evening.

Mohler was 61. He reportedly died from underlying complications and COVID-19.

His wife, Theresa Mohler, confirmed the news Wednesday morning with a heartfelt post to the Tatonut fanpage.

“…David, our everything, has passed from this life into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father,” she wrote.

“Despite the efforts of an amazing health care team, his underlying conditions left him virtually defenseless against COVID-19.”

🍩 STRONG WORK ETHIC

David was born in 1959 as one of seven boys to Robert and Verona Mohler.

A year later in 1960, his father, an air traffic controller at Keesler Air Force Base would open the Spud-nut (affectionately known today as Tatonut) shop in downtown Ocean Springs.

The usual routine consisted of arriving by midnight to prepare the potato flour-based donuts using a 20-quart mixer. By six in the morning, Robert would be headed towards Biloxi. He was counting on his sons to help serve their hungry customers before each headed to school.

Robert’s strong work ethic instilled at such an early age would leave an impression on David so strong that at the ripe age of 24, he borrowed $2,500 to become owner of Tatonut in 1983.

🍩 ‘THE ONLY REAL DONUT’

Theresa Tapper became employed at Tatonut during her high school years. The two love birds met on the job and eventually dated while Theresa was in college. David would have the honor of marrying Theresa shortly after her graduation.

Theresa soon returned to Tatonut, once again, this time as a co-owner alongside her husband.

A sense of magic behind making ‘The Only Real Donut’ (the company’s trademark motto) for the Mohlers often began as early as 2:30 a.m. with that light and fluffy dough rising.

David and Theresa worked side-by-side to lift a 50-pound batch of dough onto their rolling table. He would carefully roll out the dough by hand on traditional glazed, as well as twists, Persians, cake, and filled donuts.

David was also known to only cut donuts from the first rolling.

🍩 A RESILIENT FATHER

One of his most successful creations came from the resiliency he and Theresa found after August 29, 2005.

Once Tatonut was able to reopen following Hurricane Katrina, David started to save irregularly shaped pieces of dough so that no scraps were discarded. He would fry up the pieces, and then glaze, or ice them.

This type of Tatonut became known as ‘Katrina pieces’, which quickly caught on and has since remained a curiosity of customers.

Despite Tatonut being spared from that storm, the Mohlers would face much uncertainty once again — and it was something no parents should ever have to face.

David was a resilient father. He had two daughters, Katelyn and Sophia.

At age 7, Sophia, had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable brain tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG. Sadly, she would pass away just months later at age 8 in September 2010.

“We know he was greeted by the cutest little brown eyed girl, that he has missed so dearly for the past 10 years,” Theresa posted Wednesday on Tatonut’s Facebook page.

Since then, David and Theresa — through support of their friends and patrons — have continued to raise thousands of dollars towards research of DIPG, and by supporting organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, Make-A-Wish South Mississippi, the North Bay Civitan Club of D’Iberville & St. Martin, and The Lord Is My Help, to name a few.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love, support and condolences,” said Theresa.

“Please be patient with us as we navigate arrangements in this challenging time.”

Services for David Mohler, which are incomplete at this time, will be handled by Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

—

KEITH WILSON

Streetcar PR • #yourlocalnews

#tatonut #COVID19 #OSCommunityStrong #MSCoastLife #StreetcarPR #ridewithus

CAPTION: David and Theresa Mohler inside the kitchen at The Tatonut Donut Shop of Ocean Springs, Miss. (FILE: Nov. 2019, Keith Wilson/STREETCAR PR)

