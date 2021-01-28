David Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :IMPD Officer David S. Moore has Died.
IMPD Officer David S. Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Avon Indiana Police Department 1d · Tonight we remember the life and sacrifice of fallen IMPD Officer David S. Moore. Officer Moore died on January 26, 2011, three days after having been shot multiple times by a 60-year-old career criminal operating a stolen vehicle. He was 29 years old. Even in death, David continued to serve others, through the gift of organ donation. David Spencer Moore End of Watch: January 26, 2011 Gone but never forgotten.
