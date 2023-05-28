“David Moyes trophies”: What is David Moyes’ trophy count and when did he last win a trophy?

David Moyes: The Scottish Manager Who Has Managed Some of the Biggest Names in the World

David Moyes has had a long and successful career in football, both as a player and a manager. The Scottish manager has managed some of the biggest names in the world and has won several trophies along the way. In this article, we will take a closer look at his career and achievements.

Early Career

Moyes began his career as a player in Scotland, where he played for several clubs including Celtic, Dunfermline Athletic, and Hamilton Academical. In 1993, he moved to England to play for Bristol City, and later joined Shrewsbury Town and then Preston North End.

Managerial Career

Moyes’ managerial career started at Preston North End in 1998, where he had spent the previous five years as a player. He led the club to a Football League Second Division title in 2000, which was their first major trophy in over 25 years. This success caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, and in 2002, he was appointed as the manager of Everton.

Everton

Moyes spent 11 years at Everton, during which he established the club as a consistent top-half finisher in the Premier League. He also led the team to the FA Cup final in 2009, although they were defeated by Chelsea. During his time at the club, Moyes was regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League, and was often linked with moves to bigger clubs.

Manchester United

In 2013, Moyes was appointed as the manager of Manchester United, following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. This was seen as a huge challenge for Moyes, as he was tasked with replacing one of the most successful managers in the history of the club. However, his tenure at the club was short-lived, as he was sacked after just 10 months in charge.

Real Sociedad

Moyes’ next job was at Real Sociedad in La Liga. He spent one season at the club, during which he led them to a 12th place finish in the league. Although he was well-regarded by the club and the fans, he decided to leave at the end of the season.

Sunderland

In 2016, Moyes was appointed as the manager of Sunderland, who were struggling in the Premier League. He was unable to save the team from relegation, but decided to stay on for the following season. However, the team continued to struggle under his leadership, and he was eventually sacked in May 2017.

West Ham United

Moyes’ latest job is at West Ham United, where he was appointed as the manager in December 2019. He has had a successful tenure at the club so far, leading them to a 6th place finish in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. He has also led them to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will face Rapid Wien on June 7.

Trophies

Moyes has won several trophies during his managerial career, although he is yet to win a major domestic or European trophy. His first trophy as a manager was the Football League Second Division title with Preston North End in 2000. He also won the FA Community Shield with Manchester United in 2013. This was his last trophy to date.

Conclusion

David Moyes has had a successful career in football, both as a player and a manager. He has managed some of the biggest names in the world, and has won several trophies along the way. Although he is yet to win a major domestic or European trophy, he has established himself as one of the best managers in the game. His current challenge is to lead West Ham United to their first major trophy in over 40 years, which would be a fitting achievement for a manager who has achieved so much in his career.

David Moyes trophy record David Moyes trophy count When did David Moyes last win a trophy? David Moyes’ career trophy haul Has David Moyes ever won a major trophy?

News Source : Rudi Schuller

Source Link :How many trophies has David Moyes won? When was the last trophy he won?/