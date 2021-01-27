David Owen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Owen has Died .

David Owen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

DAVID OWEN Older Neath RFC supporters will be saddened to hear of the passing of David Owen (Pontrhydyfen) after a long illness. David Owen will be missed at all levels and Neath RFC's condolences go to his family and friends. Read more here >>>https://t.co/oeAcUrq5kN pic.twitter.com/YvbfXrcQEC — Neath RFC (@NeathRugby) January 27, 2021

