David Paul Death -Dead – Obituary : David Paul has Died .
David Paul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Windy Nash is with Fred Whitman. 8 hrs · R.I.P David Paul…will miss seeing you talking and sitting with friends at Paul’s Place…
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.