David Pavliska Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Pavliska has Died .

David Pavliska has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Michelle Ly January 5 at 9:08 PM · Round Rock lost a great man today. David Pavliska was a great friend, mentor, inspiration to many of us. He encouraged me when I was worried or had doubt. He cared about our work family and supported our small businesses. He was kind and he was thoughtful. I had so much more to learn from him. Please lift his family and friends up in prayer. He will be severely missed.

Suzanne Brown wrote

My condolences for the loss of your friend and his family.

Marla Quinnelly Cave wrote

Love this pic, but so sad to hear of his passing! Prayers to all who’s lives he’s touched!

Teresa Carson wrote

He was such a sweetheart & a great man. It’s a huge loss for RR. Going to miss seeing him around. He was definitely one of a kind!

Tina Cargill wrote

Yes his hugs were special, just like that big smile he always had on his face. David will be greatly missed by all.

Chris Dodd wrote

Such a great man!! This is what the world needs right now. More David!! He is in heaven giving hugs!

Stacey Borgmann is with Cecilia Roberts wrote

This picture speaks volumes … though I’m still in shock and so, so sad at the loss of this incredible man. David Pavliska always gave the BEST hugs and always had this massive smile on his face. His contribution to the Central Texas Real Estate market will be felt for years to come. Summer Pavliska so many people are keeping you and your family in their prayers during this difficult time. My heart is so heavy.

