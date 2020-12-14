David Picklesimer Death -Dead – Obituary : David Picklesimer, a well-respected & longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools & Siegel High School has Died .
David Picklesimer, a well-respected & longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools & Siegel High School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are very saddened to learn of passing of one of our educators, Mr. David Picklesimer, a well-respected & longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools & Siegel High School. He touched many lives during his career and our thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones.
— RC Schools (@rucoschools) December 13, 2020
RC Schools @rucoschools We are very saddened to learn of passing of one of our educators, Mr. David Picklesimer, a well-respected & longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools & Siegel High School. He touched many lives during his career and our thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.