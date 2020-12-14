David Picklesimer Death -Dead – Obituary : teacher David Picklesimer has Died .

teacher David Picklesimer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

The Tennessee Holler @TheTNHoller UPDATE: The RUTHERFORD COUNTY Education Association acknowledges the passing of teacher David Picklesimer due to COVID. The second @rucoschools educator that we know of. @TheBoroHoller Our sincere condolences and hearts go out to his family and those who knew him.

