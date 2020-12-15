David Purvis Death -Dead – Obituary : David Purvis has Died .
David Purvis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
On behalf of our Founders, board members & the Childhelp team, we send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of David Purvis. He was a man of character & compassion who helped shape our mission and gave from his heart. His memory will live on in every child he has helped. pic.twitter.com/Rdczo7h8p7
— Childhelp (@Childhelp) December 15, 2020
