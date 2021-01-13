David Rehnke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has Died .
Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I am saddened to see that Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has passed away. I am grateful for his service to Peoria as a brave firefighter, and my prayers are with his family during this difficult time.https://t.co/dSrZWW7PwQ
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 13, 2021
