David Rehnke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

David Rehnke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has Died .

Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko @RepDLesko I am saddened to see that Retired @PeoriaFire Captain David Rehnke has passed away. I am grateful for his service to Peoria as a brave firefighter, and my prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.